Kids From Danbury Schools To Make Contact With International Space Station
A lucky 20 students from two Danbury elementary schools will talk live to an astronaut on the International Space Station next week, according to the school system's Facebook page. The students, 10 each from Westside Middle School Academy and South Street Elementary School, will talk directory to astronaut Shane Kimbrough on the space lab that's orbiting the Earth.
