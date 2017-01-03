Judge rules that lawyer ignored Danbu...

Judge rules that lawyer ignored Danbury client

1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A New Britain attorney has been suspended from practicing for five years after a Superior Court judge ruled that he failed to adequately represent three clients, including a Danbury man, in foreclosure actions. The Connecticut Law Tribune reports that Anthony V. Zeolla took money from the three clients, but never defended them in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

