Immaculate High School In Danbury Welcomes Accepted Students
Immaculate High School in Danbury recently hosted a special Accepted Students Night for the more than 250 children who are eligible to make up the class of 2021. The final number of students in this class will bring Immaculate High School's overall enrollment to about 500 students, which is a 24 percent increase in the student body in the past four years.
