How the Industrial Revolution missed Newtown
How Newtown missed out on the Industrial Revolution and became a rural haven for city-weary folk is the subject of a historical presentation on Jan. 9. Town Historian Dan Cruson will explain why Newtown remained a farming town while neighbors such as Waterbury became the Brass City and Danbury became Hat City, according to a release. The program is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|2 hr
|BPT
|7
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Tue
|BPT
|3
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC