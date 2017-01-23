How does Danbury compare to the rest ...

How does Danbury compare to the rest of Fairfield County?

City residents interested in learning how Danbury compares to surrounding cities and towns when it comes to issues facing neighborhoods and schools are invited to a forum on Jan. 31. The forum, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Danbury Public Library , 170 Main St., will give residents information about the recently released Fairfield County Community Wellbeing Index, according to a release.

Danbury, CT

