Hard to say who leads in fundraising among GOP candidates for...

At first glance, it might seem that Fairfield attorney Peter Lumaj has taken a big lead over Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and state Sen. Tony Hwang in the exploratory phase of the GOP campaign for governor. Lumaj has collected $127,000 in contributions, compared to Boughton's $26,000 and Hwang's $13,000, according to the latest filings with the state.

