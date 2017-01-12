Four Westchester Men Fire Shots From ...

Four Westchester Men Fire Shots From Handgun At Danbury Park, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The North Salem Daily Voice

Four men from Westchester were charged with firing a handgun on Tuesday at Tarrywile Park in Danbury, Conn., police said. Offers responded to a call at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported hearing six or seven gunshots near the water tower, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The North Salem Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing Jan 10 llb 1
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Jan 8 Dryrot 7
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08) Jan 1 Community Disorga... 23
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Dec 20 What what 421
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study Dec 20 USA 36
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,494 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC