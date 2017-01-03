Former Owner Of Danbury Pet Shop Sentenced For Animal Cruelty Charges

The former owner of a pet store in Danbury pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges and has been sentenced to probation with special conditions, according to Yorktown News. Richard Doyle, 56 of Mahopac, N.Y., pleaded guilty to five counts of animal cruelty charges on Dec. 2 in Danbury Superior Court, Yorktown News reported.

