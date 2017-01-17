Former Danbury postman - inspired' by hundreds of letters from
James Gaboardi, 89, sits in his room in his nursing home in Bethel with his grand daughter Meghan Henriques-Parker, of Danbury, looking at the cards that have been sent to him from across the country. Tuesday, January 17, 2017, in Bethel, Conn less James Gaboardi, 89, sits in his room in his nursing home in Bethel with his grand daughter Meghan Henriques-Parker, of Danbury, looking at the cards that have been sent to him from across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|7 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|Big Bubba
|34
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
|indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing
|Jan 10
|llb
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC