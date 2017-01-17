Fire breaks out in downtown Danbury
Fire Department officials said they received a report around 10 a.m. of smoke and flames coming from a second-story window on Cook Street, a small residential neighborhood near Triangle Street. "The flames were shooting out of the window when we arrived by the firefighters were able to very quickly knock the fire down to save the rest of the structure," said Fire Chief T.J. Wiedl , who was at the scene of the fire.
