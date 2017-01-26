European's Furniture and Gifts closing after 38 years in
Lou Tomas, owner of European Furniture on Main Street in Danbury, Conn., will close his shop by the end of January 2017. Lou Tomas, owner of European Furniture on Main Street in Danbury, Conn., will close his shop by the end of January 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Jan 24
|Grace91
|11
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|34
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC