Esty makes stop in Danbury Thursday to talk transportation
U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty will convene a meeting about transportation issues in Danbury on Thursday as part three-city listening tour. The three-term Democrat, who was elected vice ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee earlier this week, wants to know the priorities from voters and community leaders in the Fifth District, which includes greater Danbury, according to a release.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|Tue
|Grace91
|11
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|34
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
