Danbury's Hat City Ball to salute museum, mayor

The annual ball to benefit the Danbury Museum and Historical Society will toast a new year by honoring the museum's 75th anniversary and the city's longest-serving mayor. The Jan. 27 gala, planned for the Amber Room Colonnade, will feature dinner, dancing, and the presentation of the Hat City Award for Preservation Excellence to Mayor Mark Boughton , who is serving a record eighth term.

