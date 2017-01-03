danbury
"Good Hair," oil on linen, 36 x 48 in by Nina Buxenbaum. Twelve women in the visual and literary arts who completed residencies at the Vermont Studio Centerwithin the past five years will exhibit their works in the multi-media show, A'WomenA's Work,A' to be presented from Thursday, Jan. 26,through Sunday, March12, at Western Connecticut State University.
