"Good Hair," oil on linen, 36 x 48 in by Nina Buxenbaum. Twelve women in the visual and literary arts who completed residencies at the Vermont Studio Centerwithin the past five years will exhibit their works in the multi-media show, A'WomenA's Work,A' to be presented from Thursday, Jan. 26,through Sunday, March12, at Western Connecticut State University.

