Danbury veteran at WCSU earns $2K scholarship
An Army veteran pursuing a bachelor's degree in business administration earned a $2,000 scholarship from the Danbury Exchange Club . Alan Sexton , a California native who served in the United Arab Emirates during his five years in the Army, won the club's annual Charles Guarino Veterans Scholarship, according to a release.
