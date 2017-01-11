Danbury Teen Gets 14 Years In Prison ...

Danbury Teen Gets 14 Years In Prison For Stabbing Death

A 20-year-old Danbury man who was found guilty of a 2014 manslaughter charge was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison, according to a story in The News-Times. Emanuel Harris, 20, was found guilty in October in the 2014 stabbing death of Luan Pitol, 17, on Dec. 7, 2013 after a party at the Harambee Center.

