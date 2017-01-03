Danbury Rep. Ferguson Sworn In for First Term
Danbury resident Michael Ferguson was sworn in for his first term in the state House of Representatives Wednesday, where he will serve on the Education Committee. House Republican Leader Themis Klarides appointed Ferguson to the committee, which will be at the center of the debate over Education Cost Sharing funding, and concerns all maters relating to the Department of Education.
