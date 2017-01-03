Danbury Rep. Ferguson Sworn In for Fi...

Danbury Rep. Ferguson Sworn In for First Term

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

Danbury resident Michael Ferguson was sworn in for his first term in the state House of Representatives Wednesday, where he will serve on the Education Committee. House Republican Leader Themis Klarides appointed Ferguson to the committee, which will be at the center of the debate over Education Cost Sharing funding, and concerns all maters relating to the Department of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08) Jan 1 Community Disorga... 23
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Dec 20 What what 421
News The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study Dec 20 USA 36
News Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban... Dec 18 Solarman 1
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Dec 17 Big Bubba 33
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,036 • Total comments across all topics: 277,723,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC