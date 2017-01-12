Danbury Public Schools Announces New Director of Student Services
As director, Truchsess will oversee the district's special education programming, in addition to the provision of related services by school psychologists, social workers, counselors, and occupational and physical therapists. "We are delighted to have someone with Kelly's breadth of experience and knowledge overseeing this critical area in our district," said superintendent Dr. Sal Pascarella.
