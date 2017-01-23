Danbury police reviewing videos of Tr...

Danbury police reviewing videos of Trump taunting incident

As police debated whether to file charges against a Trump supporter caught on video last week taunting minority high schoolers, educators were using the confrontation as a teachable moment. "We have to respect other people's rights to celebrate their views," Danbury High School Principal Dan Donovan said Monday after addressing the state's largest high school over the public address system.

