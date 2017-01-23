Danbury police reviewing videos of Trump taunting incident
As police debated whether to file charges against a Trump supporter caught on video last week taunting minority high schoolers, educators were using the confrontation as a teachable moment. "We have to respect other people's rights to celebrate their views," Danbury High School Principal Dan Donovan said Monday after addressing the state's largest high school over the public address system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury pastor arrested on sexual assault charges (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|Grace91
|11
|Lake Carmel, N.Y. officials: Woman used sledgeh... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Melissa
|56
|does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15)
|Jan 18
|bell
|3
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 18
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|8
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Jan 17
|Big Bubba
|34
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC