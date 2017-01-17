Danbury Museum's Hat City Ball Will Honor Mayor Boughton
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton will receive the Hat City Award for Preservation Excellence at the third annual Hat City Ball on Friday, Jan. 27. The ball is hosted by Friends of the Danbury Museum and Historical Society. It will be held at The Amber Room and begins at 6:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information.
