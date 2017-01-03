Danbury Magnet Elementary School Holds Lottery For Enrollment
Parents who want to send their kids to the Western Connecticut Academy for International Studies , Danbury's magnet elementary school may apply now for enrollment until Jan. 23. Parents from districts other than Danbury are also encouraged to apply for the lottery, as a certain number of seats and busing are available to students from other districts. The kindergarten through fifth-grade school of global studies is located on Danbury's Westside, adjacent to the Westside campus of Western Connecticut State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|4 hr
|BPT
|5
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Tue
|BPT
|3
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC