Danbury Magnet Elementary School Holds Lottery For Enrollment

Parents who want to send their kids to the Western Connecticut Academy for International Studies , Danbury's magnet elementary school may apply now for enrollment until Jan. 23. Parents from districts other than Danbury are also encouraged to apply for the lottery, as a certain number of seats and busing are available to students from other districts. The kindergarten through fifth-grade school of global studies is located on Danbury's Westside, adjacent to the Westside campus of Western Connecticut State University.

