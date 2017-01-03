Danbury crews battle fire on Wildman ...

Danbury crews battle fire on Wildman Street

14 hrs ago

Police are directing traffic away from Wildman Street this morning while crews with the fire department battle a garage that erupted into flames this morning. According to fire officials, the blaze started in a single car garage behind a residence on Wildman Street.

Danbury, CT

