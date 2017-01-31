Danbury cop arrested after video surfaces of 'unnecessary force'
A city police officer turned himself in on an arrest warrant this week charging him with breach of peace for purportedly punching a handcuffed suspect, authorities said. Video footage of an arrest on July 29 that was uncovered by State Police investigators shows Officer David Williams punching a suspect who had already been handcuffed and was in custody for allegedly assaulting an other police officer, authorities said in a statement released by the police department Tuesday.
