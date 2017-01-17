Danbury celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Children in the Sounds of Joy youth choir, including from left, Milo Moffett, Maceo Baker III, Jasmine King , Jahnia Brown and Anaiah Ebron-Williams perform a song honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Hope Baptist Church in Danbury remembers the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, January 16, 2017, the national holiday honoring the birthday of the civil rights leader.
