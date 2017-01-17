Danbury celebrates Martin Luther King...

Danbury celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Children in the Sounds of Joy youth choir, including from left, Milo Moffett, Maceo Baker III, Jasmine King , Jahnia Brown and Anaiah Ebron-Williams perform a song honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Hope Baptist Church in Danbury remembers the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, January 16, 2017, the national holiday honoring the birthday of the civil rights leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday Jan 14 Kompromat 2
indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing Jan 10 llb 1
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Jan 8 Dryrot 7
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08) Jan 1 Community Disorga... 23
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Dec 20 What what 421
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC