Connecticut delegation seeks protection for undocumented students

13 hrs ago Read more: News Times

The lawmakers were responding to a letter signed by all 17 presidents of Connecticut's state universities and colleges, seeking support for a bill introduced in the Senate last week that would defer deportation for Dreamers for three years. "As you know, Connecticut believes in accessible and affordable public higher education for all our citizens, including those who are undocumented," read the letter, written by Mark Ojakian , president of Connecticut's college and university system.

