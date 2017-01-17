Chick'n Shack and ShackBurger from Shake Shack.

Shake Shack, Darien Shake Shack's menu includes deserts specific to Darien, including Darien Cookie Dough - which will feature SoNo Baking Company ginger chocolate chip cookie dough and chocolate toffee - and Pie Oh My - a slice of SoNo Baking Company's seasonal pie topped with vanilla custard. Five percent of all sales of Pie Oh My will be donated to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a nonprofit in Ashford, Conn., that helps children and their families suffering from cancer and other serious illnesses.

