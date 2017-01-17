Business Still Beating Strong After 50 Years At The Music Guild In Danbury
Lifelong guitarist Russ Mumma, owner of The Music Guild in Danbury, has seen his share of stars at the Main Street store he opened five decades ago. Over the years, many music greats have come in to gets instruments repaired or to buy merchandise at the store, which specializes in vintage guitar sales, music instruction and instrument repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
|indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing
|Jan 10
|llb
|1
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 8
|Dryrot
|7
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC