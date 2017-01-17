Business Still Beating Strong After 5...

Business Still Beating Strong After 50 Years At The Music Guild In Danbury

Lifelong guitarist Russ Mumma, owner of The Music Guild in Danbury, has seen his share of stars at the Main Street store he opened five decades ago. Over the years, many music greats have come in to gets instruments repaired or to buy merchandise at the store, which specializes in vintage guitar sales, music instruction and instrument repairs.

