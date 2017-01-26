Brent Peterkin, 39, is the statewide coordinator for Project...

Connecticut Magazine released on Tuesday its annual " 40 Under 40 " list of some of the best and brightest young people making a difference in Connecticut. This year's list includes, among others, a 35-year-old brewer who is pushing for more local farm breweries, a 32-year-old actor who cast Jake Gyllenhaal in his first directorial debut, and the 34-year-old editor of Tribuna, a trilingual publication based in Danbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.