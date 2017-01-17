Bills would regulate "sober homes"
Sober homes - group facilities for drug abusers transitioning back into the community after rehabilitation - came under fire during the past month after three people staying at sober homes in Torrington, including residents of Ridgefield and Danbury, died of heroin overdoses. Officials and recovery advocates say that while some sober homes provide a needed service, particularly those that offer 12-step programs and strictly monitor their tenants, others are little more than boarding houses.
