Bills would regulate "sober homes"

Bills would regulate "sober homes"

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Times

Sober homes - group facilities for drug abusers transitioning back into the community after rehabilitation - came under fire during the past month after three people staying at sober homes in Torrington, including residents of Ridgefield and Danbury, died of heroin overdoses. Officials and recovery advocates say that while some sober homes provide a needed service, particularly those that offer 12-step programs and strictly monitor their tenants, others are little more than boarding houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone know shelbey roy (Mar '15) Wed bell 3
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Wed thegenuinephyllis 10
News Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08) Tue Big Bubba 8
News Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08) Tue Big Bubba 34
News Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday Jan 14 Kompromat 2
indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing Jan 10 llb 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,936 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC