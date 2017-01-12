Bill would expand benefits for vetera...

Bill would expand benefits for veterans suffering from PTSD, brain injuries

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The bill would allow veterans, who received a discharge other than dishonorable as a result of being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury, to qualify for state veterans' benefits. State Rep. Stephen Harding, a Republican whose district covers Brookfield and parts of Bethel and Danbury, introduced the bill, which he called a proposal, and said the final language is still being worked out.

