Bill would expand benefits for veterans suffering from PTSD, brain injuries
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The bill would allow veterans, who received a discharge other than dishonorable as a result of being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or a traumatic brain injury, to qualify for state veterans' benefits. State Rep. Stephen Harding, a Republican whose district covers Brookfield and parts of Bethel and Danbury, introduced the bill, which he called a proposal, and said the final language is still being worked out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration rally scheduled for Sunday
|Jan 14
|Kompromat
|2
|indian point nuclear plant dangerous and closing
|Jan 10
|llb
|1
|Newtown woman arrested after accident for DWI (Dec '08)
|Jan 8
|Dryrot
|7
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC