Bethel considers housing development near downtown
The town is considering a proposal for a six building, 18-unit housing development at 75 1/2 Wooster St., less than a mile from P.T. Barnum Square. Codfish Hill Construction , a company with more than 100 apartments in the Bethel and Danbury area, proposed the project within the last few months.
