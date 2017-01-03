Banking on clean energy
Plans for a $214 million clean-energy technology campus near the New York border have advanced to the point where Stefan Amraly can picture plants growing from the walls and sunlight streaming from fiber-optic cables. "It's taken a long time, but the picture is finally coming together for the site," Amraly said of the 22-acre Danbury Lotus Technology Center on the city's west side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Jan 1
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC