Artists Invited To Tackle Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault In Danbury Show
Danbury area artists are invited to submit entries to an initiative that will shine a light on the problems of domestic violence and sexual assault. "End Works 2017" is a collaboration between the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and Women's Center of Greater Danbury.
