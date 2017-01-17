Artists Invited To Tackle Domestic Vi...

Artists Invited To Tackle Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault In Danbury Show

Danbury area artists are invited to submit entries to an initiative that will shine a light on the problems of domestic violence and sexual assault. "End Works 2017" is a collaboration between the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and Women's Center of Greater Danbury.

