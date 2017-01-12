4 New York Men Charged With Firing Gunshots At Danbury's Tarrywile Park
Four men from New York were charged with firing a handgun on Tuesday at Tarrywile Park in Danbury, police said. Offers responded to a call at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after a caller reported hearing six or seven gunshots near the water tower, police said.
