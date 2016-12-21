Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throughout Fairfield County
There are 1 comment on the The Westport Daily Voice story from Friday Dec 30, titled Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throughout Fairfield County. In it, The Westport Daily Voice reports that:
The average wait time at Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Norwalk, Bridgeport and Danbury declined significantly in November after the agency implemented measures developed in a successful pilot program. The average wait time in Norwalk fell 46 percent in November of 2016 compared to the same month in 2015.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
|
#1 Sunday
Propaganda ....still awful
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
|Brookfield man charged with possession of firea... (Sep '09)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|23
|Cops: Man violates New Milford protective order...
|Dec 13
|Bella
|4
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC