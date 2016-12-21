Ultrasound could be used to kill blue-green algae in Candlewood
Authority and town officials heard a presentation about the technology Wednesday morning from Lisa Brand , sales manager for LG Sonics, the Dutch company that sells the specially equipped buoys that produce the sound waves. The buoys monitor water quality in the lake and emit sound waves at a specific frequency when they detect that an algae bloom is about to appear.
