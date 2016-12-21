The auction featured some exceptional examples of 19th- and 20th-century U.S. favorites.

The Nov. 29-Dec. 1 Daniel F. Kelleher auction in Danbury, Conn., included a top graded example of the imperforate 1856 5A Jefferson stamp, which sold for $7,080. A perforation variety on the 1859 10A green Washington type V stamp resulted in the margin imprint appearing on the stamp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.