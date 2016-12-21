The auction featured some exceptional examples of 19th- and 20th-century U.S. favorites.
The Nov. 29-Dec. 1 Daniel F. Kelleher auction in Danbury, Conn., included a top graded example of the imperforate 1856 5A Jefferson stamp, which sold for $7,080. A perforation variety on the 1859 10A green Washington type V stamp resulted in the margin imprint appearing on the stamp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Community Disorga...
|23
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
|Brookfield man charged with possession of firea... (Sep '09)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|23
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC