Ridgefield Attorney Named Partner At Cramer & Anderson In Danbury
Weinshank, who joined the firm about 18 months ago, focuses his practice in the areas of Trust and Estate Planning, Elder Law, and Trust and Probate Administration. He works primarily in Cramer & Anderson's Danbury office and is the Fairfield County Trust and Estate Planning and Administration Group Leader for the firm.
