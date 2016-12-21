Professional school in Danbury donates bazaar funds to good
A professional school donated money it raised in a December bazaar to the Animal Welfare Society , to the Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism , and to a needy family, according to a release. The Ridley-Lowell Business and Technical Institute raised $900 during a holiday bazaar early in the month, and made donations to the three causes, the school said.
