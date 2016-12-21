Planning starts on $640 million I-84 project in Danbury
Planning for a $640 million project to rebuild an eight-mile heavily congested stretch of I-84 here has begun, with a series of public meetings and the hiring of a consultant. The work itself, between Exits 3 and 8, isn't scheduled to start until 2022, and will last for several years, state officials said.
