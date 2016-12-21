NEWS Startup brings wood-plastic composite toy trucks to market
The founder of Luke's Toys visited NPE in 2012 to find out more about what it would take to create trucks using a wood and plastic composite. Luke's Toy Factory in Danbury, Conn., is selling trucks with 30 percent less plastic, and are wholly made in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|I hate Caraluzzis
|22
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
|Brookfield man charged with possession of firea... (Sep '09)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|23
|Cops: Man violates New Milford protective order...
|Dec 13
|Bella
|4
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC