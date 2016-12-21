Naugatuck Valley CC Opens New Facility In Danbury
State Reps. Stephen Harding and Jan Giegler attended to congratulate NVCC President Daisy Cocco De Filippis, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian, NVCC Student Government Association President Kelia Franco and Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury on the expansion.
