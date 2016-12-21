Housing Expert Joins William Pitt Sotheby's Office Serving In Danbury
Rachel Jones, a housing expert formerly of New York City, has joined William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty in its Danbury office as a sales agent, according to the brokerage firm. Jones has been involved in New York City real estate for the past three years.
