Hammer-wielding man allegedly ejected from Megabus on...
On Dec. 24 at around 5 p.m., Connecticut State Police contacted Darien Police about an unruly Megabus passenger in blue jeans and a jacket who threatened other passengers while the bus was still on Interstate 95 and was dropped off on the Post Road near Richmond Drive. Officers responded to the scene and were informed by two witnesses that a man matching the description of the passenger had walked into a wooded area behind HSBC Bank, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|I hate Caraluzzis
|22
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
|Brookfield man charged with possession of firea... (Sep '09)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|23
|Cops: Man violates New Milford protective order...
|Dec 13
|Bella
|4
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC