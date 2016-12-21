Hammer-wielding man allegedly ejected from Megabus on...

On Dec. 24 at around 5 p.m., Connecticut State Police contacted Darien Police about an unruly Megabus passenger in blue jeans and a jacket who threatened other passengers while the bus was still on Interstate 95 and was dropped off on the Post Road near Richmond Drive. Officers responded to the scene and were informed by two witnesses that a man matching the description of the passenger had walked into a wooded area behind HSBC Bank, police said.

