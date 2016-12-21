Godfrey Calls For End To Electoral College As He Casts CT Votes For Clinton
State Rep. Bob Godfrey, a Democrat from Danbury, acknowledged the irony of the situation as he was elected to be chairman of the Electoral College in Connecticut on Monday. "This is the first position I have ever held that I would be delighted to do away with and go to do a direct election of president of the United States, as we do for every other elected official in the United States of America right down to dog catcher," said Godfrey, who was one of seven electors for Connecticut.
