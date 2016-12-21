DOT Initiates $640 Million Project For 8 Miles Of I-84 In Danbury
There could be more traffic between the exits for the mall and Newtown Road in Danbury as Connecticut looks to pave the way to increased capacity on I-84. The Connecticut Department of Transportation's upcoming project on an 8-mile stretch of I-84 between Exits 3 and 8, is part of "Let's Go CT," a 30-year, $100 billion transportation investment plan, a DOT statement says.
