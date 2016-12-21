Danbury, Waterbury envision I-84 economic development zone

One of the first tasks of the new year for Mayor Mark Boughton will be to sit down with his counterpart in Waterbury to discuss the formation of an economic development zone along the Interstate 84 corridor. The idea, announced by Boughton during his State of the City speech before Christmas, is an outgrowth of the mayor's philosophy that a good business climate outside city borders can benefit Danbury's workforce and economy as much as business development within the city.

