Danbury seeks - quality of life' cop to patrol downtown

Former donwotwn enforcement officer Rich Antous, with the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team, center, speaks as Mayor Mark Boughton, left, and Tom Devine, chairman of CityCenter, listen during the CityCenter Merchant Meeting at the Palace Theater in Danbury on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012. less Former donwotwn enforcement officer Rich Antous, with the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team, center, speaks as Mayor Mark Boughton, left, and Tom Devine, chairman of CityCenter, listen during the CityCenter ... more DANBURY - Officials are looking to place an enforcement officer in the downtown who can help resolve quality of life issues and potential zoning violations in the city's center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.