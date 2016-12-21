Danbury Honors Civil Air Patrol For 75 Years Of Service
Civil Air Patrol was recently honored for 75 years of nationally providing emergency service aid, cadet programs and aerospace education. To mark the U.S. Air Force's official auxiliary's anniversary locally, Danbury Mayor Mark D. Boughton proclaimed Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 as Civil Air Patrol Week across the city, according to a statement from the Civil Air Patrol.
