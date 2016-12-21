Come And Get Your Latkes: Danbury Woman Dishes On Tasty Hanukkah Tradition
When Danbury resident Bonnie Wunsch heard her name announced as the winner of the annual latke-making competition at the United Jewish Center's Hanukkah celebration, she was happily surprised. "This is the first year I've won," said Wunsch, who made sweet potato latkes with cinnamon brown sugar for the contest.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Dec 20
|What what
|421
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study
|Dec 20
|USA
|36
|Caraluzzi's to open Newtown store (Feb '08)
|Dec 19
|I hate Caraluzzis
|22
|Five years and $1B later, Connecticut Green Ban...
|Dec 18
|Solarman
|1
|Taillight leads to arrest for Danbury man (Feb '08)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|33
|Brookfield man charged with possession of firea... (Sep '09)
|Dec 17
|Big Bubba
|23
|Cops: Man violates New Milford protective order...
|Dec 13
|Bella
|4
